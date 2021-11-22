Join 20 historic sites, museums, and privately-owned homes of Historic Saint Louis for a grand tour on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
During the organization’s signature one-day event, each venue will be decorated with a festive flair. Many sites will also have special entertainment, whether it be a costumed skit, music, or seasonal activity.
Participating sites are scattered over the St. Louis area and date from 1789 to 1920, including The Hawken House Museum, Historic Sappington House and the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site.
Guests are invited to create their own tour or utilize the themed tours provided on the Historic Saint Louis webpage. Themed tours cover a variety of historic topics, geographical areas, and story connections.
Each site is individually priced, with some having a minimal fee and others being free of charge. To see the list of addresses and learn more, visit www.historicsaintlouis.org.