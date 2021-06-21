Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch has declared June 29 as “Buzzing Love Day: A Day of Kindness,” in the city.
Buzzing Love Day began six years ago to honor the life and memory of longtime Webster Groves resident Gary Baranyai, whose life was tragically taken on June 29, 2014. Buzzing Love was founded by Baranyai’s daughter, Jaime Mowers, and has grown each year with more and more people joining the kindness movement.
The city encourages Webster Groves residents to join others across the country on Buzzing Love Day by performing a random act of kindness to brighten someone else’s day — a visit, a donation, a simple thank you, a smile, or any other thoughtful gesture small or large.
Buzzing Love encourages others to share that kindness on social media using the hashtag #buzzinglove to help encourage and inspire others to participate.
For more information about Buzzing Love or to request two free bracelets to help buzz the love on June 29, follow Buzzing Love on Facebook and Instagram or visit buzzinglove.org.