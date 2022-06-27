Everyone is encouraged to practice an act of kindness on Wednesday, June 29, for “Buzzing Love Day: A Day of Kindness.”
Buzzing Love Day began several years ago as a way to honor the life and memory of longtime Webster Groves resident Gary Baranyai, whose life was taken tragically on June 29, 2014.
Baranyai’s daughter and Buzzing Love founder Jaime Mowers invites local residents to join others across the country on Buzzing Love Day by practicing a random (or not-so-random) act of kindness to brighten someone’s day. Buzzing Love is big on small acts of kindness — a simple thank you, call to a friend, compliment for a stranger, an extra tip for a server, a bottle of water or snacks for the mail carrier, more books for a little library, a donation to a charity or any other thoughtful gesture.
Buzzing Love encourages people to share those acts of kindness on social media using the hashtag #buzzinglove to help encourage and inspire others to participate.
Buzzing Love Party In The Park
Everyone is invited to a celebration of kindness, “Buzzing Love Day Party in the Park,” from 4 to 6 p.m., on Wednesday, June 29, at Blackburn Park, 421 Edgar Road in Webster Groves (in the parking lot off of Edgar Road).
Buzzing Love will be treating anyone who buzzes by to a FREE snow cone from Kona Ice, and The Bubble Bus will be spreading joy with lots of bubbles, music and fun for everyone. Buzzing Love is looking forward to serving up cool treats and smiles for the community!
Buzzing Love Notes & Bracelets
Buzzing Love Day note cards and bracelets to buzz the love with are available for free (while supplies last) at the Webster-Kirkwood Times office, 122 W. Lockwood Ave., 2nd Floor. Note cards and bracelets are also available via BuzzingLove.org. Connect with and follow Buzzing Love on Facebook @BuzzingLove and Instagram @buzzing_love.
For more information about Buzzing Love, visit the website or Follow Buzzing Love on Facebook @BuzzingLove and Instagram @buzzing_love.