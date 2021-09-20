Take a fun and educational excursion to Arthur, Illinois, and spend a day in Amish Country on Saturday, Oct. 23. The trip runs from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is hosted by Pam’s Excursions.
The tour will depart from Affton High School, 8309 MacKenzie Road, at 7 a.m. Upon arrival in Arthur, attendees will be introduced to the area by a local guide. After a brief stop at the visitors’ center, the group will head out for a tour of the countryside.
Around noon, the group will stop at an Amish home for a delicious meal. After lunch, the tour will continue. If time permits, the group will browse some of the shops in Arthur and Arcola or just relax and people-watch. The group will depart to return to St. Louis at approximately 4 p.m. and arrive by 7:30 p.m.
Seating is limited. Reservations required. Reservations are $115 per person and include a deluxe motor coach ride, riding tour with a guide, a delicious homecooked meal and a tour of Arthur.
To make a reservation, call 314-633-5959 or email pknox@afftonschools.net. Leave your name, contact number and name of trip — Amish Country.