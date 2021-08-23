Thank you to school nurse Rachel Huertas! As a resident of Webster Groves, I want to publicly thank Webster Groves High School nurse Rachel Huertas, the staff of the Webster Groves School District and the Visiting Nurses Association of Greater St. Louis for their efforts to mass vaccinate district staff and students last spring.
Not only were the district’s staff offered vaccinations, but teachers and staff of local daycares and pre-schools were also included. This is a beautiful example of a community working together for the health of all and protection of the most vulnerable. Thank you!
Kathy Murphy-Baum, RN
Webster Groves