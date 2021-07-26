The “Area Crime Reports” in last week’s paper reveal the consequences of carelessness in our community. There were two or three thefts of automobiles left unlocked with keys in the ignition, two thefts of credit cards from unlocked vehicles, one theft of a handgun from an unlocked vehicle, and multiple cases of cars — presumably unlocked — being rummaged through during the night.
The Webster-Kirkwood Times reports multiple instances of crimes like these week after week. How many thefts and robberies of cars carelessly left unlocked will it take to persuade our fellow citizens to take the trouble to lock their cars?
Of course, I might object that leaving my car unlocked is my business, that this is a free country and I will lock or not lock my car as I please. But we have to ask why criminals converge on Webster Groves and Kirkwood to steal and pillage vehicles. The answer is that it is so easy and so very rewarding. They know that naive people here routinely leave purses, wallets, cash and credit cards — and even firearms — in unlocked cars or in plain sight in locked vehicles.
This is why those who fail to protect their vehicles are doing a disservice both to themselves and to the community.
These crimes not only steal property from the immediate victims, but they also diminish the security of our area by contributing to the popular belief in the underworld that we are sheep just waiting to be shorn. In short, the ease and frequent success of vehicle-related crimes in our area invites more and more criminal activity of this kind.
Securing one’s vehicle and property by locking the vehicle and removing any property of value from it is not only good common sense, but is also a civic duty.
Dan Sheerin
Kirkwood