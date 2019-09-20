Jazz historian and expert Dennis Owsley prefers not to reveal his absolute favorite musicians scheduled to play at the 19th annual Old Webster Jazz and Blues Festival on Sept. 21.
Mum’s the word with Owsley.
“Sorry to disappoint you, but I’m not going to comment on who’s my favorite, because I just won’t fall into the trap of rating musicians and groups,” said Owsley. “Besides, a lot of the people in jazz groups are my friends.”
A respected chronicler of jazz music, photographer of musicians and jazz music collector, Owsley has hosted jazz programs on St. Louis Public Radio for four decades. He lives at the Ashford Condos in Webster Groves and has good things to say about the music and cultural scene in his adopted hometown.
“The Ashford is a three-minute walk to the Winifred Moore Auditorium and about 10 minutes from the Repertory Theatre. So, what more could you ask for in regard to music and cultural offerings?” Owsley observed.
“I generally don’t go to jazz festivals that are outside because my cardiologist doesn’t want me in hot weather,” said the 76-year-old Owsley. “But I do like the talent at the Old Webster Jazz Festival. I also like what goes on at the Ozark Theater, at the Holmes Lounge at Washington University and, obviously, the jazz program at Webster University.”
Owsley has published a new book entitled, “St. Louis Jazz: A History,” which features photos of long-time, local jazz artists, some of whom have been mainstays with the Webster University Faculty Jazz Ensemble and familiar faces at the Old Webster Jazz Festival.
Paul Demarinis and Steve Schenkel are familiar talents at the festival. Singer Erin Bode also is well-known in Webster Groves, especially because of her annual New Year’s Eve events at Cyrano’s Cafe in Webster’s Old Orchard area.
“Paul, Steve and Erin are local greats, but there are many more,” said Owsley. “What about Willie Akins, Freddie Washington and Reggie Thomas? Willie played in New York for about 15 years. Freddie was asked to take Coltrane’s place in the Miles Davis group, but felt he wasn’t ready.
“Reggie is a valued accompanist and soloist, who is the head of the jazz department at Northern Illinois U.,” said Owsley. “When it comes to Webster University faculty, they put on 10 jazz concerts each school year with the best jazz musicians in St. Louis.
“Paul DeMarinis is a wonderful, inventive reed player, composer and poet who is the head of the Webster Jazz Department,” noted Owsley. “Steve Schenkel at Webster is not only a very inventive guitar player, but a composer of film and TV scores.”
Encyclopedic Knowledge
Owsley possesses an encyclopedic knowledge of jazz artists, both locally and nationally. He also has a computer database to assist him. That becomes very apparent in his new book and also on his three-hour jazz show Sunday nights on 90.7 KWMU-FM.
“Each of my shows has a theme,” said Owsley. “I use themes to force myself from repeating music. A theme can be about a particular musician, place, a composer or a word or phrase like ‘Freedom’ or ‘The Sleep Cycle.’
“I have a relational database where I search by leader, musician, recording label, year, musician name, tune name, composer, group size or combinations of these,” said Owsley. “When I moved to smaller quarters, I digitized all 3,500 CD’s and 1000 LP’s in my collection. My collection now has 58,000 song titles.”
Once tunes are selected for each show and sequenced, the digital files are edited by trimming silence out and shortening long bursts of applause at the end of a live recording.
Each hour of his show has six minutes of talking about the music and three one-minute station breaks. Jazz buffs really want the information about who is playing what, according to Owsley.
“There is a reason to do that,” he said. “Jazz is a real democracy. Everyone in the band contributes to the shaping of a piece with the arrangements and solos, so they all get credit. I’ve had several nationally known musicians ask me if I include the side person names when I announce a tune. I do.”
Owsley said that when he started in jazz radio in 1983, the only things available for playing music were records and reel-to-reel tapes When CD’s came along, he started playing them. Next came digital files and the technology shifted again. He started out doing the jazz show live and unscripted.
“I found out that the same 10 people were calling in and requesting the same 10 tunes and that was not serving the audience,” recalled Owsley. “So, I told the 10 callers that I would only play their requests every three months. That led to the fully scripted shows that started garnering larger audiences.”
Debunking Myths
In his book’s introduction, Owsley writes that his mission is to tell a fact-based story to dispel false narratives and myths regarding the jazz history of St. Louis. Owsley also uses the book to delineate factors that affected the evolution of jazz in the Gateway City.
Among those factors are the influence of organized crime, riverboat venues, segregation, civil rights and changes in the technology of the recording industry. One of the myths Owsley hopes to dispel is that St. Louis is not a real jazz town. He said the city is first-class in jazz.
Owsley makes the case for St. Louis with details of the town as a hotbed in the early twentieth century for ragtime and blues, both roots of jazz music. He notes how Miles Davis, the most famous of the city’s jazz natives, changed the course of jazz history four different times in a world-renowned career.
Owsley also has kind words for Jimmy Blanton, Frank Trumbauer, Charles Creath, Clark Terry, Lester Bowie, Keyon Harrold, Hamiet Bluiett, Jeanne Kittrell, and many more who contributed to St. Louis jazz history,
“Three major myths that I take on in the book are: the one about jazz coming up the Mississippi and going away to Chicago; the one about music on the riverboats being jazz; and the one about jazz being strictly an African-American music,” Owsley explained
“Jazz has been an integrated music form for many years, and Americans of all races have contributed to it,” noted Owsley. “And jazz would not have happened if our American ‘making it up as we go along ethos’ wasn’t always in play.”