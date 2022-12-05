“A Christmas Story,” presented by the Gateway Center for the Performing Arts, will be performed Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, at The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave.
Performances are 7 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Set back in classic 1940s Indiana, “A Christmas Story, The Musical” follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts — an official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.
Rebuffed at every turn with a similar echoing response, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun.
All the iconic scenes from the movie are here: Ralphie’s friend, Flick, getting his tongue stuck to the flagpole; his brother, Randy, getting dressed in his snowsuit; the bullies, Farkus and Dill; the leg lamp award; the bunny suit; Christmas dinner; and many others.
The delightfully versatile score ranges from gentle ballads to show-stopping full-ensemble numbers by lauded musical geniuses Pasek & Paul (“The Greatest Showman” and “Dear Evan Hansen”).
“A Christmas Story, The Musical” will bring an exciting new dimension to those who have seen the movie and will certainly stand on its own for those who haven’t.
Ticket prices begin at $15 for children 3 to 5 years old, $25 for ages 19 and older, and $20 for ages 6 to 18. To purchase tickets visit www.gcpastl.org/ytc-tickets/acs.
Masks are recommended, but not required, for audience members. Those not feeling well are encouraged to stay home.
Audience members will NOT be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in order to attend performances.