Bravo to the wonderful cast, crew, directors, and song and dance choreographers for a fun and festive performance of “A Chorus Line.”
My husband and I felt treated to a magical show last weekend, enhanced by the beautiful accompaniment of the sign language interpreters who were there to interpret the words, lyrics and music of the performance.
I have seen “A Chorus Line” several times, but this one, coupled with the signing interpreters, was one of the best. The two interpreters’ knowledge of the show and it’s music, their joyful expressions and their timing with one another spoke volumes to their audience. What a pleasant evening for the deaf and hard-of-hearing and hearing alike!
Amy Hudson
Kirkwood