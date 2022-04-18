Congratulations to all of the winners of last week’s local elections! And, “good on you” to everyone with the courage to compete for public office. One reason our local elections are better than state and national elections is because they are nonpartisan. “We the taxpayers” pay for all of our elections.
So, when I go to vote in our taxpayer-funded August primary elections, it’s incredibly frustrating that I have to choose the “Democrat” or “Republican” ballot. It’s our ballot! And, it belongs to all of us, including independent voters like me. Nationwide, low turnout partisan primary elections incentivize toxic partisanship and political extremism.
If partisan primary elections are problematic, then what’s the solution? BetterElectionsMO.org is an incredible ballot initiative with the potential to completely change the incentives in our broken and, too often, toxic political system. As an independent/unaffiliated voter, often times I would like to vote for candidates from different parties during the August primary election. Currently, that’s not allowed.
Under this new ballot initiative, every candidate for state and federal office (other than the presidency) will run on one combined ballot in August. Then, the top four candidates, regardless of party, will go on to the November general election — voters can vote for one candidate or rank all four. This is called a “Top Four Open Primary” with a ranked-choice ballot in the November general election.
With the ability to rank four viable candidates in November, we will no longer be forced to choose between the “lesser of two evils” ever again. Please learn more about these powerful, nonpartisan election innovations and sign up today to support the Better Elections Missouri ballot amendment. More choices in November means more power for Missouri voters to hold our elected leaders accountable. Let the healthy competition begin!
Eric Bronner
Webster Groves