One local woman personifies positive number 20, a symbol of optimism in numerology. Kirkwood resident Evelyn Zweig was born in 1920, and turned 100 years old in 2020.
Zweig’s take on the past century is that she compares the recent pandemic era with World War II because everyone in the country was so profoundly affected during both periods.
Zweig can still be seen delightfully propelling her walker down Kirkwood sidewalks. Her secrets to successful aging?
“Never stop working. Always try to be helpful to others. I try to contribute. I exercise. I try to be open-minded to new thoughts and opinions,” she affirmed.
On Sept. 10, 2020, Zweig celebrated her milestone birthday at the Kirkwood house in which she’s lived since 1965. To honor her centennial, her family had a big sign made to hang on her fence, which prompted people to honk when she was outside. Many friends dropped off flowers, and her relatives hosted a virtual party via Zoom. Due to COVID-19, a small, outdoor celebration was also held with mask wearing for safety.
Sweet Sixteen Start
Just a few years after the Great Depression ended in 1933, Zweig went to work at age 16 for the Winthrop Chemical Company, the corporation that made Bayer aspirin.
She married a U.S. Army Air Corps bomber pilot, who was killed while serving in World War II. She married a second time — to Frederick Zweig, who repeatedly stated he’d been in love with her since he was 10 years old when they were in the fourth grade together.
Although he and Zweig didn’t attend the same schools thereafter, he reportedly continued to monitor her life through mutual friends, admiring her from afar. He also became a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army, and earned a Silver Star and two Bronze Star medals while fighting in Europe at the Battle of the Bulge.
As the family story goes, when Fred Zweig heard his childhood sweetheart’s husband had been killed, he broke off his engagement to a woman he’d met in England to quickly return to St. Louis.
Evie and Fred Zweig celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary during April 2016. He later died on Aug. 16, 2016, at age 96, at their Kirkwood home.
Evie’s Legacy
Zweig is the mother of former Kirkwood City Council Member Ellen Edman.
“I think of my mother as someone who hung onto her dreams, and was a quintessential mother. She is valued and loved a lot,” said Edman.
Another former council member, Nancy Luetzow, said Zweig is “an amazing, adorable woman.”
Zweig also has three sons, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. What she remembers most about neighborhood history is that Kirkwood residents could take the train to downtown St. Louis to work.
“I had an intuition this was where I wanted to raise my family. We looked at so many houses on so many Sundays until we found one where the boys could walk to every school. I love Kirkwood and raised four wonderful children here,” she said.
Zweig has also witnessed decades of changes in Kirkwood.
“People now are more careful about taking care of their yards. The new, larger houses improved the city. There are many apartments and condos so more people can live here,” she said. “The appearance of downtown Kirkwood has changed tremendously. It’s much more attractive.”
Zweig said activities transformed noticeably with the addition of swimming pools, an indoor skating rink and playgrounds.
“But I do like that some things have stayed the same — like O.K. Hatchery,” she added.
Her favorite community spot remains Kirkwood Park.
“My husband used to take his dog, Mr. Baby, there every day. We have a bench there, dedicated in his honor, under trees in a beautiful spot. We visit it often,” she said.
What Zweig said she still loves in life is her supportive family and her friends.
“And I love my garden, which I worked on for years. Now it’s paying me back as I enjoy its beauty and the birds,” she added.
Zqeig said she always appreciates friends dropping by, and she’s quick to add that she likes Dewey’s Pizza.
Certain observations stand out in her mind as someone who’s lived through many societal trends.
“We’ve survived some terrible presidents. When I think of inventions, television and cell phones come to mind. Now there’s no longer news that everyone watches and thinks is true. No Walter Cronkite. People are more focused on themselves rather than the big picture.”
With that said, Zweig added she’s concerned about people not thinking about what’s good for everyone when expressing their opinions.
“I worry about people looking at things in a small, personal way. Look at the long-range possibilities for everything you do. Think about the big picture, not just yourself. You can see I do love Kirkwood, but rather than thinking everything has to stay the same, I like changes, like the Performing Arts Center,” professed Zweig. “I hope we attract young people with fresh new ideas.”
This year, United Nations officials expect the number of centenarians to rise to approximately 573,000 globally. The United States has the highest number of centenarians in the world, with a total of 97,000. It’s nice to know one of those elders is living right here in Kirkwood.