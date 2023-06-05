The faces have changed. The locations have changed. Styles of conversing have changed. But the Kirkwood Coffee Clubbers tradition of manly men sipping and slurping their morning java persists, and has even passed the 100-year mark.
According to Morning Joe historian Dave Jones, the tradition for this group of Kirkwood men began in the early 1920s at Dave Berg’s Barber Shop. The club moved to the counter at McCarthy-Neals Drug Store in the 1930s and ‘40s. It eventually found a longtime home in 1946 at the Kirkwood Drug Store, a Rexall affiliate.
In 1989, a crisis hit the Kirkwood Coffee Clubbers. After more than 40 years, the mid-morning haven for coffee and small talk was on the chopping block. The drug store was remodeled to become a Medicine Shoppe franchise.
With the loss of the soda fountain and counter areas in the Medicine Shoppe remodeling, the clubbers were at a loss as to where to ante up a few dimes for their next caffeine fix. The decades that followed saw the Kirkwood Coffee Clubbers go transient.
Despite the tumult and relocations, the club members have held on tightly to their tradition and their coffee mugs. But there’s no question that their time at the Kirkwood Drug Store, located on Argonne across from the train tracks and the iconic Kirkwood Train Station, was the clubbers’ golden age.
The post-World War era coffees at the old drug store featured some active and well-known businessmen in Kirkwood. Herb Jones of Messenger Printing, Charles Gentry of Independent Insurers, Richard Thoelke of Gundaker Realtors, James Fuszner of Fuszner Realty and Jack Bishop, proprietor of Kirkwood Drug Store.
Hugh Munroe of W.W. Munroe Equipment also was with the clubbers class from the Kirkwood Drug Store era. He told the Webster-Kirkwood Times in 1989 that he was behind the counter before he joined the coffee club on the other side of the counter.
“I started working as a soda jerk for the store in 1946 when the Claycrafts had it,” Munroe recalled for the 1989 story. “I remember the coffee club coming in here like clockwork. Del Wilbur of the baseball St. Louis Cardinals was with them sometimes.
“When I sold Wilbur some baby bottles for his first baby, I got promoted to clerk after that,” added Munroe. “With time, I became a coffee clubber myself, so I have been associated with the drug store for more than 40 years.”
A Moveable Feast
Kirkwood Coffee Club historian Jones recalls the many moves that followed after the clubbers’ coffee lair at Kirkwood Drug was disturbed in 1989. The next move was to The Deli on Clay Avenue, which gave the clubbers their caffeine fix until 1992.
A seven-year stint followed at Kirkwood’s Café Victoria and ended in 1999. When that meeting place shuttered, the caffeinated codgers headed out of the downtown Kirkwood area to Graham’s Grill at 612 W. Woodbine Avenue.
“Graham’s Grill was probably our most historic location because that’s where the old trolley once made its loop to head back in the direction of St. Louis,” said Jones. “We were there until about 2012.
“Graham’s Grill was our longest stay anywhere after the old Kirkwood Drug,” he added. “We seemed to be continually shutting down places up to that point. We moved to Kirkwood Station Restaurant in 2012, and had some good years there until the pandemic hit.”
During COVID-19 when inside gatherings were discouraged for health reasons, the Kirkwood Coffee Clubbers refused to give up the ghost — or their morning joe. On days with nice weather, they packed a thermos or two of coffee and met at the picnic tables in Kirkwood Park.
After the pandemic subsided, the Kirkwood Coffee Clubbers decided to move to the Kirkwood Community Center. They now have to bring their own coffee or brew it in a portable coffee maker. They also now play a little poker at the center.
“We’ve grown to about 30 members with an average of 12 to 20 members showing up at our morning sessions. We need all the community center room space,” said Jones. “We’re all retirees, now with the youngest at age 79 and many in their 90s.
“The club used to be local businessmen,” he added. “We had three jewelers, a couple of shoe store owners, several other retailers. Then Target and Crestwood mall came in and wiped a lot of Kirkwood businesses out where our clubbers came from.”
Despite all the changes, the Kirkwood Coffee Clubbers have been steadfast about upholding two unwritten rules: No women. No talk about politics.
“We don’t discuss politics and never have,” said Jones. “In these contentious times, that rule does not really need an explanation.
“The no-women rule has never actually been a written rule, and that would probably get us thrown in jail now,” Jones laughed. “But the truth is that no women have ever really wanted to join our club.
“There was one time at Graham’s Grill when Judge Robert Schneider’s wife wanted to jump out of a birthday cake for his 90th birthday,” recalled Jones. “We allowed that, but that is the closest we have come to having a woman at our club.”
2023 Honor Roll
The 2023 Honor Roll of Kirkwood Coffee Clubbers includes Jim Anderson, Charlie Barcus, Jim Berthold, John Bickel, Otto “Bunny” Broeder, Dan Cain, Ned Cleveland, Bill Combs, Jim Criscione, George Dowell, Bob Edmunds, Ron Evens, Gig Gwin, Jim Hashbarger, John Heimburger and Jim Hershfelt.
Other members, including Dave Jones, are George Johnson, Ron Key, Mike Kearney, Sterling Littlepage, Bob Mild, Art McDonnell, Dave Purcell, Jack Reis, Jim Rose, Bob Swearingen, Ed Travis, Ron Williams and Bill Young.
“We all agree that we have lived dead center in the best times in the history of the world,” said Jones. “We listened to the radio, we read newspapers, we only had one phone and one car, we carried cash and knew how to make change, we replaced the heels on our shoes, we never considered getting a tattoo.”
Oh, yeah, and the Kirkwood Coffee Clubbers also never considered getting an espresso, a latté, a mocha or a cappuccino. All they ever drank — and still do drink — a simple cup of coffee.