Statesmen Are State Basketball Champs
The Webster Groves High School boys basketball team triumphed in the “2022 Show-Me Showdown,” bringing home the Missouri state championship trophy for its third state title in six years and the fifth title in the school’s history.
The Statesmen defeated two-time defending state champion Cardinal Ritter with a close 60-57 win in the semifinals, followed by a confident 72-53 win against Helias Catholic High School of Jefferson City in the Class 5 championship game.
“I feel like the team played with a mindset that we’re not leaving Springfield without a state championship trophy with us,” said senior co-captain Ethan Chartrand.
Head Coach Justin Mathes, who was assistant coach when the Statesmen won state titles in 2017 and 2018, said he had a feeling the team was going to go out and doing something very special in the season’s final game.
“Sometimes as a coach you just have a good feeling, and by Saturday at noon I had that feeling. I was trying to stay focused, but could just tell in my gut that this group was on a mission to finish,” Mathes said.
Chartrand said the Statesmen won because the team never let up, no matter the score.
“When it was the fourth quarter and we were winning by a good amount, no one had the mind set that the game was over. Our team played until the final buzzer, and that’s why we won state,” he said.
Sophomore Gianni Ferentinos emphasized the sacrifices that everyone on the team made — Chartrand guarding the opposing team’s best player every game, junior Jalen Purvey accepting the role of the sixth man, and many team members sharing the ball, court and limelight despite their individual talents.
“I had to accept my role to space the floor and shoot when I’m open, even though I definitely wanted to do more than that. That’s what it takes to win — sacrifice for the greater good,” Ferentinos said.
Statesman sophomore forward Iziah Purvey added: “A lot of teams don’t want to do the little things that matter — diving on the floor, taking charges, playing hard — and that’s something we take pride in and represent.”
Good communication skills are essential in a game like basketball, and fortunately it’s a skill that seems to occur naturally between Chartrand and Purvey. The two have an uncanny sense of when a pass is coming from the other, and their teamwork has earned the Statesmen countless layups and three-point shots this season.
“It’s not just that we won it — it’s how we won it,” Coach Mathes said. “We were tougher and more together. We always talk about TTW (Toughest Team Wins) and this group lived up to that mantra. We were undersized all year and overcame it by outworking teams and being more physical. This team consistently showed the ability to rise to a challenge.”
This is Mathes’ first state championship trophy as head coach. He coached his team to a victory in just three years as head coach, setting a new record for Statesmen boys basketball.
“My favorite stat of the season was that Matt Enright, our leading scorer, had zero points at halftime of the state championship and we were up by 23 points. It just shows how balanced this team was and how it was a total team effort,” Mathes said.
Four players in the championship game scored in the double digits and the defense forced 15 turnovers.
The balanced nature of the team and the teamwork mentioned by Mathes led to a natural connection and common goal for all the players.
“Having a picture of how special our team is in Robert’s (gymnasium) forever has been all of our goals since the beginning,” senior and co-captain Matt Enright said. “The bond we have formed through all the adversity goes far beyond basketball, and that is what makes this moment so sweet.”
Webster Groves High School student Emily Goben is the news/opinion editor for The Echo, the high school’s student newspaper.
Webster Girls Tout Great Season; Third In State
After a tough loss to Whitfield High School, the Webster Groves High School girls basketball team made a comeback, defeating Smithville 54-33 to secure third place in the 2022 Show-Me Showdown state championships.
“Playing for third place isn’t exactly what we wanted, but ending my basketball career on a win totally makes up for it, and seeing the boys win was super special, too,” said the team’s senior standout Ellie Paloucek, who won the single game scoring record for Webster Groves at the Show-Me Showdown with 27 points.
On the same day the Webster Groves High School Stateswomen took third in state on Saturday, March 19, at the JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri, the Webster Groves High School boys basketball team clinched the state title. It was the first time in school history that both the Webster Groves High School girls and boys basketball teams advanced to the Class 5 semifinals.
Webster Groves High School girls basketball head coach Joshua Spuhl is proud of his team.
“I feel good about how we played Saturday. The team was able to show how we can really play and end the season on a win,” Spuhl said of the Stateswomen’s third-place win.
Unlike most teams throughout the state championship weekend, the most tear-jerking part for the Stateswomen wasn’t the awards ceremony at the end — it was when WGHS senior Jenna Clark, who had surgery on her ACL just a few weeks ago, scored the first basket of the game.
Smithville agreed to exchange baskets at the beginning of the game, allowing the Statesmen to win the jump ball and pass to Clark, who was waiting by the net to score. Webster then allowed Smithville a layup, evening the score back out, and Clark returned to the bench amidst hugs from her coaches and teammates.
“It brought tears to my eyes,” team parent Tracy Paloucek said. “Jenna is the sweetest, most humble, poised, and positive kid you will meet. She has been the team captain and her injury happened right before playoffs started. She has a full ride golf scholarship to Maryville, straight A’s and more faith in her little finger than I do in my 54 years of life.”
Clark, who has been playing on the varsity squad since her freshman year, said being able to be part of the game was bittersweet.
“I was more nervous than any game I have played before because I did not know what to expect,” she said. “At first, I didn’t want to do it because the pain of putting that jersey on again after weeks of accepting that I would not play again was going to be very hard. Now, I am incredibly thankful I did because being with my senior starters one last time was exactly what I needed to end my basketball career.”
Another highlight from the weekend included freshman Emery McReynolds’ three-point buzzer beater at the end of the semifinal game. Despite the tough competition, McReynolds and the entire team quite literally played until the final second.
“These games are something special to be a part of because only a small amount of high school students get to experience going to state,” said senior Eliza Maupin, who will be continuing her basketball career at Kansas State University next year. “I love every bit even though the girls team didn’t finish exactly how we wanted to. It is a memory that I will always hold on to and look back on.”
