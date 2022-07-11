Because of the recent Roe vs. Wade decision of the Supreme Court, it is in the works in the Republican Missouri Legislature to require a girl or woman who is raped and impregnated to do a repugnant thing. She must carry that child nine months until its birth. Her body is no longer her own, but in essence, belongs to the state of Missouri Republican Legislature, which is indeed repugnant!
How can any moral and sane entity require that of any girl or woman? No wonder those desperate girls and women are fleeing politically repugnant Missouri to get help with an abortion. Missouri is sadly and tragically becoming an immoral and indeed repugnant political state. Whatever happened to wisdom, truth, decency and empathy? Sadly, in the Republican Missouri Legislature those great qualities are “Gone With The Wind.”
With Democratic Missouri Representative wise sisters, Deb Lavender and Barbara Phifer, the great and humane characteristics of wisdom, truth, decency, compassion, brotherhood and empathy will make a much needed comeback in the Missouri Legislature!
Dick Reeves
Kirkwood