Meet Donna. I was fortunate enough to be on the receiving end of this woman’s kindness, and I will never forget it. These connections, these moments of kindness that we share with each other are what life — and Buzzing Love — are all about.
I met Donna on Lockwood Avenue in Webster Groves a few weeks ago as I was walking back to work after a quick trip to Straub’s. It was a beautiful day. A woman was crossing the sidewalk just in front of me. I started to smile at her and she literally stopped me in my tracks — no hi or hello, but something much better that took me by surprise: She stopped, looked directly at me and said, “Oh my — you are so pretty!”
My automatic response was to start looking around ... surely she didn’t mean me, did she?! As I stood there trying to process the moment, she kept her eyes on me. Before I could even react, she said, “You are really just so beautiful.”
This time there was no denying this stranger’s kindness was meant for me. I immediately began thanking her profusely, overwhelmed by her kindness and sweet compliments. I smiled even bigger — I couldn’t stop smiling. I told her how much I appreciated her kindness. I handed her some Buzzing Love bracelets and said, “I run a kindness project called Buzzing Love, and this is exactly what it’s about — you are Buzzing Love. You are so Buzzing Love.”
She kept saying how much I made her day, and I said, “No, you’ve made my day. No — my week, my month!” I was thanking her, she was thanking me and it was one big love fest.
She suddenly said: “Can I hug you? I want to hug you.” I could have just leapt into her arms right then because I was thinking the same thing! After confirming we were both vaccinated, we stood hugging on the sidewalk in the middle of Old Webster.
We got to chatting a little more and it turns out I was in the same class as her daughter at Webster Groves High School. She then realized I’m one of the owners of the paper and proceeded to tell me how much she loves the WKT and has read it every week for decades.
And then, just as easily as we were talking about everything else, she smiled and said: “Life is good — even with brain cancer, twice.” Wow. How’s that for some perspective? She said she’s currently undergoing more treatment, but that life is still good. And then she smiled and said, “I just love you.”
And this is what Buzzing Love is about. The moments of kindness, whether from strangers or friends. These are the moments that make it possible to live within the pain, the heartache and the struggles. It’s also a beautiful reminder that there really are no strangers, just friends we haven’t yet met.
I told her even if our paths don’t cross again, I am grateful they did on that day, and that I’ll remember her always. And then I said, “I love you, too.” I love you too, Miss Donna, and I will never forget you.
Do you have a story of kindness or a Buzzing Love moment to share? Drop me a line at jmowers@timesnewspapers.com or give me a buzz at 314-968-2699.