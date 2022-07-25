It was getting late in the day, so Bill Clevlen called ahead to see if Johnny Cash’s old farm — The Hideaway —would still be open for tours by the time he arrived at the remote 107-acre plot in Bon Aqua, Tennessee.
“Well, sure. Come on and have a look around,” was the reply. The local writer, blogger and radio personality sped along the two-lane roads arriving at a largely deserted property — or so he thought.
Poking his nose through a side door, Clevlen stumbled upon a gathering of Cash’s extended relatives. But before the embarrassed author could slip out, he was instead welcomed to share in the stories and memories of the musical legend.
“You just sit here now — and this was his favorite leather chair,” one of the relatives said.
Clevlen, of course, obliged. Cash is one of his favorite musical artists, and he was on a mission to chase down music history across the country. That story, of his meeting with Cash’s extended family, is just one of the many given mention in the author’s recently-released book, “The Ultimate American Music Bucket List: A Travel Guide for Music Lovers and Road Trippers.”
“We are so lucky that we live right in the middle of all this good stuff,” said Clevlen, who has compiled his new book to inspire others to get out on the road and see America’s collective musical heritage firsthand.
Clevlen worked the Kirkwood Parks and Recreation Department from 2006 to 2011, just as he was starting the radio career that would lead to his “Bill on the Road” travel segments. His adventures are also logged on YouTube and in his books.
Clevlen is the author of “100 Things To Do In America Before You Die,” “America: Tales From My Life On The Open Road,” and “Finding The American Dream.” He said the idea of focusing a book on America’s musical history has long been percolating.
“I was able to visit a lot of places. During my road trips I kept notes of musical attractions along the way, and I always tried to find interesting ways back to St. Louis,” the author explained, noting the 180,000 or so miles he has logged in the past 10 years.
The book was years in the making because Clevlen was often on the road juggling his many side projects, which include travel writing and videography. Besides such obvious stops as St. Louis’ own National Blues Museum and the iconic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Clevlen’s book catalogs statues, childhood homes and iconic venues dotting a musical landscape across the country.
People can set foot in the iconic Motown Studios or walk the streets where hip hop beats first played. The book includes everything from Elvis’ Graceland to famous grave sites, which Clevlen said are among the most popular stops listed in “The Ultimate American Music Bucket List: A Travel Guide for Music Lovers and Road Trippers.”
Many of the book’s destinations are just a short drive away from St. Louis, while other are for those who don’t mind longer road trips.
“A lot of music history intertwines — rock, country, soul, blues — they all are out there,” said Clevlen, who lives in Crestwood.
As for the future, Clevlen said he imagines a “never ending road trip” as he continues to live between the white and yellow lines of the road.
“I didn’t even really like to drive before I started all this,” he added with a laugh.
Catch up with Clevlen by watching his online appearance from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, hosted by the Smithsonian Associates (a ticketed event), or meet him at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Missouri History Museum’s Lee Auditorium in Forest Park. For more information about the book or upcoming events, visit billontheroad.com.