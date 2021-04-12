A jewelry shop has been a fixture on Jefferson Avenue in Kirkwood for 75 years. Jim and Martha Durbin hope that gem of a tradition continues long after they polish off their inventory and call it a day — their last one — on the final Saturday in May.
The Durbins recall how Al R. Hoemann’s Jewelers, “the home of grandfather clocks,” was on the street for four decades before the Durbins came along with James Durbin Jewelry Design. They have added another three diamond decades to the jewelry history on Jefferson Avenue.
“Kirkwood has been great to us, and it will be a bittersweet experience discounting and selling our inventory, but we’re ready to move on to another chapter in life,” said Jim Durbin. “We own the building, so we’re hoping to attract someone interested in another jewelry shop.”
Any newcomer to the Kirkwood Business District needs to know that the Greentree City is a welcoming place, and the business community is supportive. James Durbin recalled how Al Hoemann was never upset to have a rival move in across the street, and even offered advice.
“I remember how Ruth Van Goor and Ollie Schweizer were visiting all the time,” said Durbin. “Ollie was amazingly persistent about how we needed to join the Kirkwood Chamber of Commerce. Always: ‘When are you going to join?’
“He’d say a membership is only $95. And I’d say there isn’t $95 laying around, we are just starting up a business,” Durbin added. “But after five years of going after me, we joined, and what a great organization and great people. It’s been so much fun.”
However, a year of COVID-19 and subsequent closing storefronts has not been so much fun. But Jim Durbin said he sees things beginning to bounce back. He’s optimistic about the climate for small businesses in Kirkwood.
“The truth is, you are always going to have downturns and growth cycles — that comes with the territory,” he said. “Downturns open things up for new ideas and for young people to make a go of it.”
A piece of advice from the Durbins for young business people: Become part of the community.
“I know it’s cliche, but you really do get back more than you give,” said Martha Durbin. “Whether it’s the chamber, the Special Business District, Rotary, the Mary Culver Home or other service clubs and charity opportunities — don’t miss out on all of that.”
Competition these days isn’t just across the street. It’s a 24-7 contest with social media and the likes of online giants such as Amazon and Wayfair. The Durbins said that personal service and customizing products are the secret to countering the internet monoliths.
“We are so personal, we have really become part of people’s families,” said Martha Durbin. “We have been there for them on birthdays, engagements, weddings, anniversaries and Mother’s Days. They depend on us.”
She said the Durbins also enjoy and take pride in their customizing.
“It’s so neat to create memories with heirlooms, to create a piece of family history by combining pieces from mom and dad to create a keepsake for their children. It’s a satisfying challenge,” she said.
Jim Durbin loves holidays and has plenty of stories about Christmas and Santa Claus visits and downtown streets glistening with colorful lights reflected in a newly-fallen snow.
“But it’s not all joy,” he said. “When the Kirkwood City Hall shootings happened, we were in Tucson. When we heard about it, we booked the first plane back to Kirkwood. We needed to grieve together along with the rest of the community.
“The saving grace is that there are so many morale builders and cheerleaders for the Kirkwood community,” he added. “There are plenty here now like Barb Byerly, but I will always remember Herb Jones, Bud Barnes, Ollie Schweizer, Neil Ewing and more.”
Now that the Durbins are closing up shop, they plan to split their time between a home in Florida and visiting their son’s family in west Texas. Texas had a J.R. and now the Midland, Texas, area has its J.L. — James Lawrence Durbin.
“J.L. really was part of our family business from a young age,” Jim Durbin said of his son. “Little kids do not do well in the selling area of a jewelry store, so he was always in the back playing with toys or messing with the safe. Later on, there were trips to the Kirkwood library for him.”
J.L. took an interest in photography. He shot photos for the yearbook at Kirkwood High School, studied photojournalism for his degree from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, and did a photojournalism internship at the Webster-Kirkwood Times.
He went on to work for the Midland Reporter-Telegram, a Hearst newspaper in the Lone Star State. He now owns his own photography business and is married with two children. The Durbins are looking forward to spending more time with their grandchildren in Texas, but first up are some goodbyes.
“We do hope that a lot of people will come in to say goodbye during what is really a time of celebration for us,” said Jim Durbin. “What a great place Kirkwood is for a family and a business. It just does not seem that long ago that J.L. was riding his bike here to the jewelry shop from Robinson Elementary School.”