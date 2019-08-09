Joe Leicht has written a beautiful story about the America that used to be (WKT, July 26 issue).
The picture of Russel Sprague and Lou Gehrig was just the first layer of a meaningful portrait of a boy, a man, a family, and a time that we’ll not see the likes of again. I was a fan of Lou Gehrig, Double Bubble, and the Browns, but never got to meet Lou. The closest I got was meeting Joltin’ Joe DiMaggio at Sportsman’s Park. I still have the autographed scorecard.
Thanks to Joe Leicht and the Times for reminding us of the prevalence of admirable human values that seem rare these days. And thanks to Mr. Sprague for sharing his story.
Gerry Mandel - Kirkwood