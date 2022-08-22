The Simmons Hill 900 Neighborhood’s inaugural “Rock The Block Party” was on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in conjunction with the National Neighborhood Night Out.
About 50 residents, adults and children, attended the gathering, which included entertainment from Gary Hochberg on guitar, Celia The Entertainer, a visit from members of the Kirkwood Fire Department and Kirkwood EMTs. Kirkwood Council Member Liz Gibbons was on hand, as was a face painting artist and sketch artist.
Neighborhood member Joe Fuchs said the intention is to become a “neighborhood family” with more events schedules. Fuchs said a fall neighborhood event is planned, though a date has yet to be set.