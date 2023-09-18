At 9 years old, while quietly doodling on the back of my homework sheet, I absentmindedly watched sweaty people stride past me in the hallway at the YMCA. The music from my mom’s step class thrummed through the door that she would occasionally poke her head out of to ask, “You okay?” I’d nod distractedly while observing the scuffed Asics and white socks rolled to the mid-shin of an older man hobbling past.
At the time, I wouldn’t have told you this was a pivotal moment in my childhood — it was just an ordinary Wednesday night for us. But now, I feel a deep gratitude for this small snapshot of my childhood. In the seemingly mundane act of attending this weekly step class, my mom was signing a blank permission slip for me that I didn’t know I would eventually need.
In a full-circle moment a few weeks ago, I cashed in that permission slip. My boys sat in the stands as my rec volleyball team competed in our playoff matches at the Kirkwood Community Center.
I could hear my 8-year-old son cheering loudly, “Come on, Mom!” as our team played. They got to see the joy in my eyes, hear the laughter bubbling up out of me and witness the fiery competitive side that I’ve rekindled.
I felt a deep sense of gratitude to my mom for unknowingly paving the way for me all of those years ago — it gave me permission to take up space on our calendar and prioritize my own mental and physical health.
When our lives become so centered around our kids and their schedules, they can’t help but internalize the sense that our family — all of our plans, our friendships and our daily rhythm —revolves around them. This creates a fear in them (and us) that when they leave, or even just mess up, that we won’t be okay.
It’s important to me that my boys witness me making my own friends, finding my own joy and unearthing my own meaning without them. Although this might seem a little cold and callused on the surface, I believe it’s actually a great relief to them — I am freeing them from any responsibility for my happiness.
Carl Jung said, “The greatest burden a child must bear is the unlived life of its parents.” So, instead of casting my joy aside or saddling my kids with the weight of that responsibility, I am choosing to pursue a full, flourishing life right now. I’m not waiting until they leave and I have more time. I’m modeling what it looks like to prioritize myself while refusing to let in the lie that doing so makes me selfish.
Essentially, I am offering them the same blank permission slip that my mom gave me.