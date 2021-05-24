We have excellent teachers in the Webster Groves School District. They deserve a better reading curriculum than the one they have. At Clark Elementary School, only 69.3% of students scored proficient or advanced in reading, according to the Missouri Department of Education. That means nearly one in three students are not reading proficiently, by the department’s definition of proficiency. Clark is one of the highest scoring elementary schools in the district.
So what is our Webster Groves School District reading curriculum? Sorry, I have bad news for homeowners in Webster. We use Units of Study, which reading experts do not recommend, especially for struggling readers. Look up Emily Hanford’s reporting with APM Reports on how a flawed idea of reading instruction became ingrained in U.S. classrooms. I don’t know what Kirkwood uses, but Lindbergh parents fought to remove Units of Study.
A Webster Groves School District administrator defended keeping Units of Study, saying the curriculum’s founder Lucy Calkins is also the founder of Teachers College Reading and Writing Project, which has trained hundreds of thousands of teachers. Wait, what? Wouldn’t that be akin to Dr. Fauci advising us to wear masks, then making a profit on masks? Why would I trust that?
I agree that no curriculum can provide everything. However, Units of Study is not only lacking quality phonics instruction, it teaches a bad habit — the three cueing system that “takes your eye off the ball.” It has you pay attention to clues to guess a word instead of focusing on the letter/sound relationship, which is the skill that makes us readers.
Let’s expect our districts to have teacher training and a reading curriculum informed by the science of reading.
Tiffany (Murnan) Albrecht
Webster Groves