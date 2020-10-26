Reader Richard Mazzarella (WKT Mailbag, Oct. 16) quotes one of his neighbors who says: “If (he) wanted to move to Clayton, (he) would have moved to Clayton.” The problem isn’t really SG Collaborative’s proposed development. The problem is that the current site is completely unsuitable for two big important reasons: natural history and cultural history.
At the same time, there is a perfect site for this development at the intersection of Laclede Station Road and old Route 66 (aka Watson Road). From the abandoned White Castle beyond the former Lubeley’s Bakery is an area crying out for a development like the one proposed by SG Collaborative.
By turning their plan around so that the most foliage and natural features face the road, they could create a gorgeous drive-in neighborhood with shopping and an outdoor dining area easily accessed from well-traveled Watson Road. It could even accommodate a small boutique hotel.
Again, the problem isn’t the development or the developer’s planned mix residential availability. That shines. The problem is the unsuitability of the site they chose while other much better locations go begging.
Emily Horton
Webster Groves