The Oct. 28 issue includes an article about the Shrewsbury Police Department contemplating an ordinance to penalize people trying car doors to see if the cars are unlocked, with an eye to stealing either the cars or their contents.
I have a better idea: How about an ordinance penalizing people for leaving their cars unlocked? This is really an incredibly foolish thing to do, as is leaving any items of value visible in your car. Maybe if they had to pay a fine, people would finally stop doing it!
Shari Kelts
Kirkwood