Webster Groves and Kirkwood high schools have announced details about formal commencement ceremonies for class of 2020 graduates.
Webster Groves High School
Webster Groves High School graduation is planned for the evening of Friday, June 26, at Moss Field on the campus of Hixson Middle School, the district announced Wednesday, June 17. If weather prevents the ceremony that night, graduation is planned for the following day at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, according to district spokesperson Cathy Vespereny.
Vespereny said masks and social distancing will be encouraged, and seating is being arranged with that in mind. Graduates are limited to four guests each. The ceremony will be broadcast here.
Kirkwood High School
Kirkwood High School graduation is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m., at E.L. Lyons Memorial Stadium on the campus of Kirkwood High School. If weather prevents the ceremony that morning, graduation is planned for the following day at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 12. The district said these plans are contingent upon current St. Louis County guidelines regarding COVID-19, and will be re-evaluated prior to July 11.
The ceremony will be modified in length, social distancing measures will be enforced and guest attendance will be limited per graduate. The district has not yet decided how many guests will be allowed per graduate, but said details will be forthcoming. The ceremony will also be live streamed.