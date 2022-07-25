It’s time for librarians to remove certain books, according to some vocal Missouri parents. They’ve joined parents in Texas and Tennessee to demand the removal of 50 books including “Fun Home,” “Maus” and “The Bluest Eye.”
The books deal with race, sex and gender issues. The controversial book battle, which has resulted in fiery school board meetings across the country, has prompted a response from the Missouri Library Association and local librarians.
“This demand for removal of books is just way too broad,” said Wicky Sleight, a past president of the Missouri Library Association and former director of the Kirkwood Public Library for 15 years. “It’s just another indication of where everything else has been going with Missouri politics.
“I am all for parents having a say in what their kids should read,” added Sleight. “I am against a few loud parents directing what your kids can or cannot read. The positive out of all this is people are buying these books to see what the fuss is all about.”
According to Betty Bayer, owner of Betty’s Books in Webster Groves, Sleight has it right. Her bookstore has seen a bump in sales of the targeted books. The tragicomic “Fun Home” novel is a gay coming-of-age book, while “Maus” is about the Holocaust.
“We’ve had parents coming in to buy ‘Maus’ for their middle and high school students for Valentine’s Day gifts or to put in Easter baskets,” said Bayer. “It’s been amazing. ‘Gender Queer,’ the top most challenged book in 2021, has also sold well. Our warehouse even ran out of stock.
“There’s a nationwide parents movement that has been alarmingly effective at getting books removed from libraries,” Bayer continued. “According to the American Library Association’s 2022 report, there have been 729 library challenges — the highest number since the American Library Association began compiling data.
“What’s most disquieting is that most of the challenged titles are by or about LGBTQIA+ or Black individuals,” Bayer added.
Missouri Book Ban Fight
Parents at school board meetings in Wentzville and Kansas City have petitioned boards to remove books they find inappropriate. The parents claim to be “grassroots” — saying that national groups and conservative politicians are not behind their efforts.
In Wentzville, parents said students do not need to learn “that kind of stuff” at school. In the North Kansas City School District, members of the Northland Parent Association said “Fun Home” and “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” depict sexual situations and sexual abuse. The parent group was successful in getting the board to pull the books. Wentzville also pulled books, despite letters from the Missouri Library Association and the ACLU protesting board actions.
“A while back we wanted to do a display in the library of books like ‘Maus’ and ‘The Bluest Eye,’ which have been challenged,” said Tom Cooper, director of Webster Groves Public Library. “But we couldn’t because all of the copies were checked out and had long request queues. Of course, everyone knows this is the effect of censoring anything —it increases people’s desire to read or watch or hear it.”
Cooper said he agreed that some younger people are not mature enough for the content in some of the books. But others are, he said, and it’s important not to stunt someone’s intellectual development because of the concerns of people not related to them.
The Webster Groves Public Library Board of Trustees recently adopted the American Library Association’s Freedom to Read Statement, Library Bill of Rights and Free Access to Libraries for Minors. All are documents meant to express dedication to open access to reading and learning resources for users of all ages, according to Cooper.
“If individual parents do not want their kids reading one type of book or another, that’s a discussion for them to have at home, not a decision they get to make for other people’s kids,” Cooper said.
Library Core Values
Kirkwood Public Library Director Christa Van Herreweghe said a core value among librarians is to provide everyone the freedom to read. She applauded the efforts of library associations to keep books on the shelves.
“Kirkwood Public Library works hard to make sure there is something for everyone,” said Van Herreweghe. “For young readers, it is important for them to have materials that represent their own lives.
“The push for more diverse books recognizes that kids need to see their own selves represented in books — a variety of characters,” she added. “Our library wants to be a safe place for everyone to find reliable information, encounter ideas and satisfy intellectual curiosity.”
Jack Lane of Kirkwood’s Stages St. Louis has a special reason for wanting to see Allison Bechdel’s “Fun Home” stay on the bookshelves. He was a Broadway co-producer of the musical version of the graphic novel in New York City.
“I’m very proud to say that a lot of Missouri money went into producing the Bechdel book on Broadway,” said Lane. “The book and the musical are for anyone who chooses to live a full life and embrace humanity. It’s that simple.”
Washington University has announced that it will honor Bechdel with its 2022 International Humanities Prize in November, which includes a $25,000 award as part of the recognition.
“The culture of hate and intolerance stoked by the last administration has brought out a lot of ugliness in American society,” said Lane. “To be honest I think Wash U is giving a well-deserved finger to the small minds who are messing around with this beautiful and important story. I see the novel and the musical as a way to fight the intolerance that is killing our country.”