As the percussion band played, children danced on the playground while bubbles floated in the air. Students played on the basketball obstacle course while others walked along the path lined with pages from a library book. By the end of the day, more than 200 students ranging from pre-kindergarten to high school walked away with new backpacks full of new school supplies.
The fourth annual Meacham Park Back to School Rally and Backpack Giveaway took place on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Meacham Memorial Park in Kirkwood. While the Meacham Park Neighborhood Improvement Association handed out backpacks stuffed with school supplies, students and their families also enjoyed everything from snow cones and hotdogs to checking out all kinds of animals at the petting zoo.
After giving away 250 backpacks, Meacham Park Neighborhood Improvement Association President Harriet Patton said the level of participation was higher than any year prior.
“The whole event was my favorite,” Patton said. “When I put it together, I wanted it to be something interesting, inviting and exciting. Whether it be in school or going back to school, that reference to education is important, and we included that in a very fun and very obvious way.”
The day began with a Walkathon around Meacham Memorial Park in partnership with the Kirkwood Police Department and Kirkwood Fire Department, led by the Joia percussion band.
Before backpacks were handed out, the Meacham Park Neighborhood Improvement Association held a raffle for Walmart gift cards and presented Kirkwood High School sophomore Tyson Allen an award for academic excellence for his 4.0 GPA. The event also included an on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinic equipped with nurses.
While Patton emphasized the importance of education through multiple components and recreation through the walkathon, she also wanted it to be fun — and it was clear that goal was accomplished.
“Everyone was in good spirits — high spirits,” she said.
Robinson Elementary School kindergarten student Ana Harris said her favorite part of the day was the “the snow cones and the stuffed animals.” When asked what petting zoo animal she liked the most, the answer was immediate — “all of them.”
Kirkwood High School senior and Meacham Park resident Maya Kim was one of many who volunteered at the event. She said that her favorite part of the day was helping give away backpacks to her neighbors.
“I just care about Meacham and the people who live here so much,” she said. “It feels good to be able to get prepared for school all together.”
As school begins for Kirkwood School District students on Tuesday, Aug. 24, Patton said she hopes the community will continue to collaborate and come together as it did at the rally last Saturday.
“My message is that we in Kirkwood must continue to come together, work together and stay together,” Patton said. “That is very important to me, and if I can be a part of that, that’ll make me happy.”
Kate Schreiber is an intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times. She is a rising senior at Kirkwood High School, and an editor-in-chief for the student newspaper, The Kirkwood Call.
