The Webster Groves School District has released few details related to an accident at Bristol Elementary School on Monday, which resulted in a 9-year-old boy losing his finger.
Emerging reports claim that third-grader DJ Williams tripped over his backpack in class and cut his hand on a metal cabinet, resulting in the separation of his finger. The school allegedly did not call an ambulance and instead contacted Williams’ family to pick him up. The severed part of the finger could not be saved and Williams’ finger was amputated, according to news reports from other outlets.
In a written statement, the Webster Groves School District said it cannot provide more information due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
“Webster Groves School District is aware of reports of an accident, a fall, that occurred at Bristol Elementary School on Monday, April 18, 2022 that may have resulted in injury to a student requiring medical attention,” reads the statement. “Due to confidentiality obligations imposed by federal law (FERPA), Webster Groves School District is unable to disclose any information regarding the accident or the condition of the student and is, thus, unable to comment further on the matter at this time.”