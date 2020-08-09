9 Mile Garden, Missouri’s first food truck garden, announced recently that it has an approved plan to reopen for business on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
The business closed temporarily on July 31, after less than a month in operation, in order to develop procedures with the St. Louis County Health Department to keep visitors and employees safe, according to Managing Partner Brian Hardesty.
The safety guidelines for 9 Mile Garden are now as follows:
● COVID-19 hours of operation are Sunday - Saturday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
● During the current county restrictions, the outdoor garden area will be limited to seated guests — except for those standing in line at food trucks. No standing room allowed.
● No indoor bar seating. Customers can order drinks in The Canteen and enjoy them in the outdoor area.
● Social distancing lines will be painted six feet apart on the ground in front of each truck.
● All food will be served in to-go containers. All food and beverage wares are single use.
● Tables will be sanitized by staff between uses.
● Only one group is allowed per table or designated seating area.
● Spray chalk will be used to mark and indicate 10-foot seating circles which will be numbered as well, and staff will allow people to designate their own seating area with up to 6 people in each area. These seating circles will be 10 feet apart from one another.
● Every employee will be required to wear a mask, inside or out. Temperature checks and symptom screening questions will be asked of every staff member. Staff with temperatures above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will not be permitted on premises.
● All standing guests are required to wear masks. Masks will be offered for those without one.
In addition to putting these updated health and safety measures into place, 9 Mile Garden will also introduce some operating changes based on feedback the venue received during its first month in service.
9 Mile Garden will expand its hours to be open seven days a week, with lunch and dinner offered daily. In addition, daily events will now be offered on the garden grounds and on The Canteen’s outdoor patio area.
The expanded hours will kick off with 9 Mile Garden’s first brunch service on Sunday, Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday evening dinner service will be added beginning Aug. 17. The Canteen, which was previously closed on Sundays, will now be open seven days a week.
The venue will host weekly Beer Bingo with live music on Monday nights, a comedy showcase every Tuesday night and weekly Trivia Nights on Thursday nights. Select Cardinals and Blues games will be shown on the outdoor big screen, in addition to its regular Saturday night movies. All outdoor screenings are free to attend.
Learn more at https://www.9milegarden.com.