Less than a month after its grand opening, Missouri’s first food truck garden will close temporarily as a preventative measure amidst new health and safety regulations set forth by St. Louis County.
9 Mile Garden, located in Affton Plaza, 10070 Gravois Road, will serve its last meals on Thursday, July 30. Scheduled events for the month of August have been canceled, including the venue’s Live Music Fridays and Outdoor Movies Saturdays, as well as screenings of Cardinals and Blues games on the 26-foot outdoor screen.
The staff intends to make positive use of the space while regular operations are postponed by collecting donated goods for local charities and organizations, providing select drive-up food events, and more. These events are still being planned.
“Our first and foremost concern is for the health and safety of our staff and patrons, as well as our vendors and the community we serve,” said Managing Partner Brian Hardesty. “We are grateful for the support from Affton and the entire St. Louis community. It has been fun to watch everyone enjoy themselves at 9 Mile Garden. While it is sad to close, we look forward to reopening soon and providing a safe place where people can gather, eat, drink, and enjoy themselves and their neighbors.”
No reopening date has been set as of yet.