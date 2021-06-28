What a difference a year makes. A week from now we will all be celebrating the Fourth of July again in proper fashion. Parades, fireworks, carnivals, parties and lots of music are just the celebration we all need.
I remember in 1981 going to the first VP Fair. It was quite a spectacle for an 11 year old. The two ponds below the Gateway Arch were filled with people. It reminded me of seeing photos of Woodstock. Man, did I want to jump in there. But after my Mom said, “Do you know how disgusting that water probably is?” — I happily moved on to my first shish-kabob stand. My love for those continues to this day.
We continued going to the VP Fair every year until I turned 21. One constant all those years was driving down to the city and passing the Webster Groves Lions Carnival on Elm Avenue. We lived in Sappington and that’s the route my dad always took. He’s a genius at finding shortcuts. This was especially helpful during all the years we went down to Branson. I never knew where we were, but the next thing I knew we had arrived at our location.
We never did stop at the Webster carnival. We always had somewhere to be or were too tired afterward. But really, I never minded. Just seeing the carnival coming home from the fair made it part of the celebration and part of my memories. Besides, we went to quite a few carnivals when I was young.
Which is why when my wife, Shannon, and I moved to Webster Groves we were excited to be in a town known for its yearly carnival. We both share the same love for carnivals that started back when we were kids.
My wife has a really great story about the Community Days parade from her childhood. She grew up in Eldon, Missouri, but some summers she would attend “some party with a parade” with her dad. It was a party hosted by one of her dad’s fraternity brothers. She never really knew where it was, but it was always a fun and fond memory for her.
When we moved to Webster Groves, she discovered her new community was the location of all those fond memory parade parties. And to boot, the carnival was within walking distance.
So our first summer in Webster Groves, she was able to relive her childhood memories at the parade party. I finally was able to go to that carnival I had always just driven by. We both knew we had picked the right place to live.
That’s why we’re both extremely happy that the parade and carnival will be returning this year. Last year’s cancellation of events was a tough one to take in a long list of events that never happened.
Thank you to everyone who worked hard, submitted form after form, made too many phone calls to mention and put it all together to make each and every July 4 event in all of our communities happen this year. Kudos.
I’d like to wish everyone a Happy Fourth of July and an excellent time. And, like my father-in-law used to tell my wife during her teens:
“Have a good time and don’t do anything stupid!”