Michelle Zauner, best-selling author and lead vocalist for the band Japanese Breakfast, will be this year’s keynote speaker at Webster University’s eighth annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Conference. The conference will be held Feb. 27 through March 1 on the campus of Webster University.
Zauner will speak on Monday, Feb. 27, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the Loretto-Hilton Center, 130 Edgar Road. Other sessions will be held in the Browning Hall Auditorium, 8274 Big Bend Blvd.
This year’s conference theme is “Next-Level Equity Work in a Time of Transition.” The conference is free and open to the public, but registration is required as seating is limited.
Conference topics include gun violence and trauma healing, immigrant neighbors, gender and sexual identity, equity in education, neurodiversity, accessibility and diverse workforce development. All sessions will be available in person and live-streamed.
Other guest speakers at this year’s conference will include Lion Forge Executive Producer Carl Reed, KMOX news anchor Carol Daniel, Missouri Commission on Human Rights Executive Director Alisa Warren, St. Louis Public Schools former Superintendent Kelvin Adams and many more.
For a complete list of speakers and sessions or to register, visit tinyurl.com/2p9aeas9.