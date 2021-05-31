To mask or not to mask?
With the recent CDC announcement that the fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most situations, the above question was on most people’s minds. The lack of information in that announcement left many questions unanswered, which played a large part in needing to ask other questions.
That’s pretty much how it has been throughout the entire pandemic, with an announcement made that required multiple clarifications, and sometimes needing to walk back announcements. This has led to much confusion and has also given those who have never masked, and never will, fodder for their decision.
Some are relishing in removing their masks and have already moved forward. They’re getting back out there and basking in the new guidelines.
For others, a more thoughtful approach may be necessary. Do you still have unvaccinated children or grandparents? Then there is a chance that by not wearing a mask, COVID could be spread to them. However low that risk is, it is still a risk to be considered for your own peace of mind if nothing else.
But eventually, if you are fully vaccinated, it will be time to remove that mask. Although I expect some will always wear a mask from here forward.
Here’s my take on it. I’m fully vaccinated, as are my wife and son. Our other son has received his first shot. Until he is fully vaccinated, I will wear my mask for a little while longer in work situations or other settings where I am indoors around other people.
The few times I’ve been outdoors in a crowd without a mask felt both weird and liberating at the same time. I got over the weird part pretty darn fast. It did highlight the fact that I have become accustomed to wearing a mask. It’s no big deal for me to put a mask on and head into a store, but that doesn’t mean I plan to wear my mask forever.
In a strange way, being masked and taking precautions has built a comfort zone. Whenever I’m comfortable with something, it’s hard to leave that comfort. But I know that this time, leaving that comfort zone is truly a step forward toward liberation from the pandemic.
I received my vaccination. If I truly trust the vaccination, then I should have no problem getting rid of the mask. I either trust it, or I shouldn’t have gotten it in the first place. There should be no “I got the vaccination, but I’m still not sure if I’m safe.” Sometimes I need to trust in my decisions, and then be prepared to accept whatever consequences may come along with it.
Will the unvaccinated still catch and pass COVID? Probably. Will some die? Probably. Will it be to the extent that the curve goes back up? We don’t know.
But I do know this: As long as a new wave isn’t spurred along with the need to go back into lockdown, I’m fine with the decision of others to not vax if they’re fine with being responsible for their decision.
There will be a day when all those who want and can receive vaccinations have had the opportunity to do so. And when that day comes, it will truly be time to move on and leave the pandemic behind.