The latest case data from the Department of Public Health indicates that even with limited school openings, there have been 75 coronavirus cases associated with schools. In public schools, with mostly virtual learning, most of the cases are among staff. In private schools, with mostly in-person learning, most of the cases are among students.
Secondary transmission has also been noted, meaning that student cases have transmitted the virus to other students.
In all, approximately 40 schools in St. Louis County have reported either a positive case or a close contact of a case in August, with increasing reports as the month progressed.
While the rate of new cases among 15 - 19-year-olds has risen sharply over the past two months, the rate of new cases among younger children has remained relatively stable. For that reason, there is anticipation that there may be adjusted recommendations for a return to in-person learning among younger students first. At this time, there is no date for which those changes may be announced and it will be some time before recommendations will be reviewed for the return of in person classes for high school students.
Anyone with regular contact with people outside the household is encouraged to get tested for COVID-19. The Health Department recommends citizens continue to maintain social distancing, wear masks and practice hand-washing. Testing is available by appointment only, which can be made here at no cost.
In partnership with county school districts, the St. Louis Department of Public Health is assembling a set of data points for districts and private schools to access as they work toward a possible return to in-school instruction. By the end of this week, DPH anticipates to share the following points of data with all schools:
- All new cases will be listed on the COVID-19 dashboard, grouped into zip codes and placed within school district boundaries. That dashboard can be found here.
- A new cases-per-day indicator will be included in the bi-weekly report scheduled to be released next Friday.
- Youth data will also be expanded, including;
- New cases and testing positivity rate for age ranges 0-4, 5-9, 10-14 and 15-19.
- Two-week zip code trends and;
- Case and contact interview information from schools and school related activity.