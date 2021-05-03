We could have some kids,
My wife and I recently purchased an outdoor patio set that came in large cardboard boxes. My immediate thought was that they would be perfect to play in. Then came the cold reality that my kids are too big not only for these boxes, but for playing in boxes in general. So I set out looking for our neighbors, who are relatively new parents, to see if they would want one for their daughter.
I used to love playing in boxes or making clubhouses under tables with blankets as a kid. Those joys were renewed once my wife and I started having children. My oldest son, Josh, celebrated his 18th birthday last week and it reminded me of how much having children has changed my life for the better and how it allows one to relive being a kid once again if you let it.
So many things, like playing in boxes, were renewed once we started having kids. Holidays, birthdays, vacations, everything we did was seen in a renewed light because we were able to relive those moments with our children. Their joy passed straight onto us.
Kindergarten orientation took us back to a place we hadn’t thought about for over 20 years. It felt surreal being there ... remembering school as a student, but now being there as parents. It also felt exciting. That’s when I realized we were on a brand new journey.
Raising kids, like life itself, is a journey. It’s filled with good times, bad times, problems to solve and triumphs to be celebrated. So many things to do, so many ups and downs. It goes by quick. Before you know it, you’re on the tail end of the journey.
Josh is heading off to college at the end of summer — a thought that makes me tear up on a daily basis. It’s part happiness for what a great young man he has become, and part sadness knowing all the days he won’t be here. I will miss hearing his bass guitar playing up in his room as he’s working on a new song, coming down to ask when we’re having dinner, and telling us about his day. So many things will be missed, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. He’ll be off on his first solo journey, and we’re excited for him.
I’m very happy for him and all the seniors this year that are/were able to hold graduations, proms and other senior events that, sadly, the class of 2020 did not get to celebrate. My son said it best after coming home from prom, which was their first class gathering since the start of the pandemic: “You could tell that we have all been through a lot,” he said.
Indeed.
Congratulations to the senior class of 2021. I wish you all the best in wherever your new journey takes you. Know that even in bad times, there are good things to be found, and eventually you will see better days. Remember, it’s the ups and downs that keep life exciting.
My neighbors did take that box by the way. Word on the street is it now has a window and a door.