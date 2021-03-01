Seven Kirkwood High School students have advanced to the final round of consideration for National Merit Scholarships in 2021.
The seven students are: Sabrina Baggstrom, Lillian Bartin, Jonathan Henry, Zoe Krug, Rayhana Niyogi, Jonathan Plants and Daniel Tobias.
A Certificate of Merit from the National Merit Scholarship Competition was recently mailed to each of the finalists.
The selection of some 7,500 Merit Scholarship winners from the group of more than 15,000 Finalists is now in progress. The National Merit Scholarship Competition will begin notifying scholarship winners by email in March.