It was in November 2020 that the Kirkwood City Council approved “The James,” a five-story, 152-apartment and retail development to be constructed on North Kirkwood Road where the UMB building once stood.
Now a second apartment building, this one four stories with 60 units and street level retail space, is being proposed by a different developer for the northeast corner of North Kirkwood Road and Adams Avenue, just a block south of The James.
The Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission on Sept. 7 unanimously recommended the project to the city council. The council will hold a public hearing on the proposal on Thursday, Oct. 6, beginning at 7 p.m.
Called Kirkwood Central, a spokesman for the developer, Intrinsic Development LLC, said work should be completed on the building by the spring or summer of 2024.
The apartment building targets the current Commerce Bank site, located on the northeast corner of North Kirkwood Road and Adams Avenue. The plan calls for demolition of Commerce Bank, with a new, smaller bank facility to be constructed at the north end of the subdivided property. The apartment building would be located on the southern lot on 1.44 acres, representing about two-thirds of the subdivided property.
City Planner Amy Lowry told the Planning and Zoning Commission that construction of the apartment building will not begin until the new bank building is completed. She said excavation, sanitary and storm sewer permits for the new bank have already been issued.
The four-story 119,000-square-foot, mixed-use development includes 5,365-square-feet of commercial, office and retail space along North Kirkwood Road. Lowry said the building’s height is less than the 60-foot maximum required by the city. The proposal calls for 110 parking spaces in an “open air” parking structure. Parking will be accessed from Adams Avenue and through the new Commerce Bank at the north end of the property.
Lowry said there will be 20 apartments on each of the three floors above the retail, ground level, consisting of 10 one-bedroom units, 36 two-bedroom units and 14 three-bedroom units. She said a swimming pool will be located on the second floor, and a public fitness center on the first floor.
George Stock of Stock and Associates Consulting Engineers, representing the developer, Intrinsic Development, told members of the Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 17 that the new building’s architecture would be consistent with that of the Commerce Bank building development at the north end of the property.
Lowry reminded the Planning and Zoning Commission that building design elements will be subject to review by the architectural review board.
There were no public comments prior to the Planning and Zoning Commission’s Sept. 7 vote to recommend the project to the city council.