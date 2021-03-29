One year ago in this space, the former publisher of the Webster-Kirkwood Times, Dwight Bitikofer, wrote some words of departure after announcing it would be the last issue in print due to the coronavirus.
What a year it has been. While we have been the most entertained group of humans to ever live through a pandemic, the hardships caused and the number of lives lost are staggering and never to be forgotten.
I recall those last couple of weeks here at the office as more information came in and the number of COVID-19 cases started to rise. We were maskless, but washing our hands while singing Happy Birthday in our heads. We also went through a decent amount of hand sanitizer.
After every paper I touched that someone else had touched, and after every door knob, microwave button and water faucet used, it was either hand sanitizer or wash and sing. It was a horrible feeling and at the time I was really looking forward to the office closing for a while just to get some peace of mind by not having to be at work and around other people.
I had to look up COVID-19 symptoms over and over as each and every day my chest felt heavy and overall things weren’t feeling quite right. Eventually, I always came to the conclusion that my symptoms were due to being stressed out.
One particular episode had me very worried. While driving home, I started getting a hot sensation. Chest tight as usual, and I also started sweating. It had to be a fever. Luckily, by the time I got home, I realized that my symptoms weren’t from COVID-19 and there was no fever. It was a rather warm day and I had my coat on, heat blasting, windows up and heated seat on. D’oh!
Another recollection during those last two weeks is coming home from work and entering the house through the basement door, putting my clothes in the washer and heading straight up to take a shower. Over-cautious for sure, but at the time there was a smidgen of hope that we would still be able to go on our pre-planned spring break trip. Of course, we didn’t go on the trip. It was the first of many things to be cancelled throughout the year for everyone.
So here we are a year later. What started out with the hope that in about two months this thing would be cleared up is now ending with the hope that in about two months so many people will have been vaccinated we’ll finally get a shot at returning to normalcy.
Events are starting to be planned, some restrictions are being eased, professional sporting events are now allowing crowd attendance and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Just a couple more months to hold strong.
I sincerely hope that the years ahead are an exciting boon to our existence. Getting out and enjoying life with a newfound vision of joy, friendship and laughter, and with a better balance between our digital lives and our real-world ones.