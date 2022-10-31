Webster Groves Hockey Club
The Webster Groves Skatesmen Hockey Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Nov. 24 and 25. All events are at the Webster Recreation Center, 33 E. Glendale Road.
On Nov. 24, the annual Alumni Skate, 7 a.m. to noon, is open to all graduating classes. On Friday, Nov. 25, a catered luncheon runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pre-game ceremony kicks off at 1:15 p.m., with the Webster vs. Kirkwood varsity game from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. A reception follows.
Visit www.skatesmenhockey.com for more information or to register.
Kirkwood Hockey Club
Kirkwood hockey fans won’t want to miss the 50-year reunion of Kirkwood Pioneer Hockey on Nov. 25.
Coffee, drinks and donuts will be served at the Kirkwood Ice Rink, 111 S. Geyer Road, on Friday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. Head to the Webster Groves ice rink, 33 E. Glendale Road, at noon for acknowledgments before the game against Webster at 1:30 p.m. A reception follows.
An after party will be held at Mike Duffy’s Pub & Grill, 124 W. Jefferson Ave. in Kirkwood. Spouses and significant others are welcome.