The St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra recently announced its selections for the 2021-22 season.
Of the 100 young musicians representing more than 40 schools throughout the bi-state region, five are members of the Kirkwood High School band program.
The selected students are:
Abigail Konopik (junior, French horn); Liz Myers (sophomore, bassoon); Jacob Buchek (junior, alternate tuba); Brandon Vaughn (senior, alternate clarinet); and Lily Mitchell (junior, alternate percussion).
The student musicians auditioned for a panel of St. Louis Symphony Orchestra musicians. As a member of the youth orchestra, student musicians will rehearse and perform challenging orchestral repertoire under the direction of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s Resident Conductor Stephanie Childress.
Musicians receive regular coaching and mentoring from world-class symphony musicians. The youth orchestra presents three concerts per season in historic Powell Hall.