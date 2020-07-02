Happy Independence Day! If you're missing parade festivities this year, look no further! There's still plenty of holiday fun to be had with these local events!
Webster Groves "Reverse Parade"
Instead of parade floats this year, the City of Webster Groves invited home and business owners to decorate their properties with red, white and blue! Check here for an interactive map of participating locations you can view, and read more about the decorating contest here.
Webster Groves "Not-A-Parade"
Ron Zager hasn't missed walking in the 4th of July parade in 20 years, and he's not stopping in 2020! Zager plans to walk the parade route on Saturday morning and invites the public to do it with him — socially distanced, of course. Check out Zager's invitation here.
Kirkwood Kids' Bike Parade
Sometimes called the "Popsicle Parade," this year's kid's bike parade is still on beginning at 10 a.m. at the intersection of S. Fillmore Ave. and E. Argonne Drive! Wear a mask and practice social distancing!
Virtual Fair Saint Louis
St. Louis musicians — including chart-topping hip-hop artist Chingy, rising blues star The Little Dylan Band, and country music singers Alexandra Kay and Jordan Suter — will perform during Fair Saint Louis @Home, a virtual Fourth of July celebration streaming Saturday, July 4. Learn more here.