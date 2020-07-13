This week, 42 doors take on special significance as part of a new art installation series to raise awareness and funding for Hope Lodge St. Louis, a "home away from home" for cancer patients and their caretakers. The American Cancer Society’s "42 Doors of Hope" showcases local artists’ interpretations of cancer patients’ journeys. Residents can vote for their favorite door throughout the campaign.
The society has partnered with local artists to create 42 doors, symbolizing the 42 guest suites that will be available at the new facility. The campaign features art from popular local artists including The Muny scenic artist Andy Cross and high school art teacher Byron Rogers. The doors are displayed across the area — from Busch Stadium to Ferguson Brewing Company to Webster University.
A map of the doors is available at 42doorsofhope.org, along with information about each art installation and the artist who brought it to life.
Community members are encouraged to safely visit as many doors as possible and share pictures of themselves with the doors. Beginning July 9, community members can also vote for their favorite door and can continue to connect cancer patients to the care they need by making an online donation at 42doorsofhope.org or by texting DOORS to 20222 for a $10 donation through mobile carriers. Funds raised during this campaign will stay in St. Louis to support Hope Lodge.
To learn more about Hope Lodge St. Louis and the support the facility offers individuals seeking cancer treatment away from home, visit hopeishome.org.