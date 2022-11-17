The tradition lives on! Represent Webster Groves or Kirkwood in this year’s 40th annual Turkey Day Run on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.
Choose a three-mile or six-mile route beginning at the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market, 150 E. Argonne Drive in Downtown Kirkwood. The three-mile run begins at 7:30 a.m. and the six-mile run begins at 8:10 a.m.
Participants also have the option to choose a virtual race. Virtual participants have a week to complete the run, and there is no required location where the event must be completed. Once finished, participants may go online and submit their time to be included on the virtual race results page.
Cost for all races is $25 through Wednesday, Nov. 23, but increases after that. Registration is open through Thanksgiving Day.
For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/36nybz6e.