Drivers who use Manchester Road (Route 100) through Brentwood and Rock Hill will need to determine alternate routes due to an upcoming four-month closure.
At 8 p.m. Sunday, May 1, crews will close Manchester Road just west of Hanley to replace the bridge over Black Creek. The roadway is expected to remain closed through late August.
Drivers will be able to access all business entrances between Brentwood Boulevard and Black Creek from the west during the closure. Drivers on westbound Manchester will need to turn onto Hanley before crossing Black Creek.
In Rock Hill, crews will close one lane in each direction on Manchester over Deer Creek and at Mary Avenue, also beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 1. The signed detour for the closure includes Big Bend, the I-64 service roads and Brentwood Boulevard.
Also at 8 p.m., Sunday, May 1, crews will close the eastbound lanes of Manchester just east of Hanley Road for two months while crews make updates to the sewer system.
The bridge replacement is part of work by the Missouri Department of Transportation to make significant improvements to sidewalks along Manchester Road between Big Bend and Lindbergh to bring them up to Americans with Disability Act requirements. The project will wrap up with resurfacing in summer 2023.