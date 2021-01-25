Ah, the internet. What would we do without it? I don’t know, be less distracted? Have a better shot at getting a little peace of mind, perhaps? Stop driving down the road looking at a phone like a dunce? Probably all of the above.
While the claims of “Luddite” are surely already rising, let me explain myself a bit. My first home computer arrived at our house back in 1981. It was a Texas Instruments TI-99/4A, and it changed my world. Whether learning how to code, play video games, easily write and print reports — you name it, I loved it.
My love of technology led to my job at this newspaper after learning Adobe software and the ins-and-outs of the Mac computer system. I remember connecting my parents’ computer to the internet in the early ‘90s for the first time. Sorry, mom and dad, for not understanding I needed to cancel that AOL subscription or you’d continue to be charged for months.
I blindly plunged straight into the internet with nothing but love and excitement. I’ll never forget my roughly two-year stint of repeatedly saying: “Just Google it!” Ah, life was good.
I did, however, notice little things here and there that I shrugged off in ignorance. The whole Metallica/Napster music downloading debacle, for one. Napster certainly didn’t help musicians, but it did warm people to the idea that getting something for nothing is more important than being paid to produce that something.
I also recall reading multiple articles about “chat rooms” and the problems they were causing, but since I didn’t use them ... Jimmy Crack Corn.
It wasn’t until the very early 2000s when my first true red flag was raised. I had been working at the paper for a few years and the more we used our website, the more stats – mainly hits – became important. We kept hearing how vital they were for our company.
“Wow! So and so is getting one million hits a week? You gotta be kidding me. EVERYONE must be on the internet!”
Voila, the new and improved Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) was born. Newspapers flocked to the internet, giving away their livelihoods with a few clicks, not realizing what can of worms had just popped open.
After hearing those huge numbers for so long, it became apparent that to survive we had to up our game on the internet and devote more and more time, and money, to it.
Then came the switch. “Oh yeah, let’s explain how hits work.” You see, we (almost everyone) erroneously thought millions of people were visiting these websites when in actuality that wasn’t the case at all.
For those not in the know, a “hit” means when someone opens a webpage, each item on that page counts as a hit. See an image? That’s a hit. See a link? That’s a hit. Block of text? That’s a hit. Blinking light graphic? Why yes, that’s a hit, too. So what does any well-intentioned, honest person do? They start loading their website with all kinds of crap to the point where one opening of a page could be 1,000 hits. Then the person making that website continually went back to it and before you know it, you had a genuine-bonafide website that not too many people visited, but could still throw out numbers in the millions — even though those numbers were useless.
Through the years, hits have been replaced with users, which gives a more realistic view of how many people are visiting a website.
As promising as the internet seemed, FOMO is what led most newspapers to the internet under false pretenses. And it was just the beginning of misinformation leading us, en masse, down the wrong path into the future.
This column is the first in a series chronicling how the rise of the internet has had a negative impact on journalism and society in general.