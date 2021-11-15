A new restaurant and tap room is aiming to fill the vacancy left by beloved gift shop Down by the Station at 150 W. Argonne Dr. in Kirkwood.
St. Louis brewery 4 Hands Brewing Co. revealed in September that it was eyeing the space, which would be the company’s second physical location after its flagship store in the LaSalle Park neighborhood.
On Thursday, Nov. 4, the Kirkwood City Council oversaw a hearing for the business, which requested a special use permit for outdoor dining, as well as a site plan review.
The 4 Hands Down by the Station will include a full service restaurant and a covered outdoor area. The site’s iconic caboose will be repurposed for food service.
The business will employ 15 to 30 full-time employees and will feature occasional live music. Outdoor music, both live and recorded, would be limited to the hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The project site includes a yard area owned by the city of Kirkwood. The city has signed a use agreement with Savoy Properties, the real estate company developing the project, to improve the yard area with landscaping, seating, a bar area, playground equipment and public restrooms. In keeping with Down by the Station’s atmosphere, the restrooms will be constructed out of a converted rail car container.
“Quite frankly, we are excited for this project,” said Drew Lesinski of Savoy Properties. “We’re excited to continue the history of the building and see Down by the Station back on the map.”
Savoy Properties has several Kirkwood projects in its portfolio, including a trifecta of condominium buildings on Madison Avenue. The third property, known as The Hutton, started construction earlier this fall. Lesinski himself lives in Webster Groves.
The council will hold a first reading for the special use permit and site plan review for 4 Hands Down by the Station at its next meeting on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.
Parking Concerns
Kirkwood resident Jeff Sanders owns a building at 200 W. Argonne Drive. He attended the Nov. 4 meeting to speak on behalf of his tenant, Head to Toe Dancewear, and beseech the council to improve congested parking conditions in Kirkwood.
“We know (4 Hands is) not going to be full all the time, but where are the people going to go?” he said. “We have to do something for public parking in downtown Kirkwood. If we don’t have a plan to build a parking garage, we need to be doing that immediately. We can’t continue to do these projects without a place to park both patrons and employees.”