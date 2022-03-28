Kirkwood residents will choose three out of four candidates for city council in the April 5 municipal election.
They are, in ballot order: Wallace Ward, Mark Zimmer, Paul Ward and Nancy Luetzow. Council terms are for four years.
Wallace Ward
Incumbent Wallace Ward, 300 Altus Place, is running for a second term on city council. Presently retired, he boasts a lengthy history of public service including a decade on the Kirkwood School District Board of Education and service on the Park Board, Budget and Finance Committee, and the Kirkwood Arts Foundation. He has also served on the boards of the Kirkwood Area Every Child Promise Foundation and Stages St. Louis.
“I come from a family with a history of community involvement and service,” said Wallace Ward. “I have long felt that giving voice to the concerns of our residents is the best way to improve the quality of life for all of us.”
Wallace Ward said his more than 60 years as a Kirkwood resident provides him the relationships and knowledge of the community to effectively address concerns. His priorities are street repair and maintenance, water systems repair/replacement, commercial revenue enhancement and employee recruitment and retention.
“With forethought and careful planning, we have the capability to address all these issues in a financially sustainable manner,” he said.
Mark Zimmer
Also an incumbent, Mark Zimmer, 1245 Missouri Ave., is running for his third term on the Kirkwood City Council. Zimmer is a senior contracts manager for Express Scripts and has lived in Kirkwood for 30 years.
Zimmer has over three decades of business and management experience, has volunteered for the Kirkwood School District and is a current volunteer at Concordia Lutheran Church. He formerly served as the vice chair of the Kirkwood Citizen Finance Committee.
Zimmer said he was originally inspired to seek office because of the tragic events at a Kirkwood City Council meeting on Feb. 7, 2008, during which a gunman killed six people.
“I wanted to help the city I love. I felt the need to become involved to help and serve others. I wanted to ensure that everybody was heard and represented,” he said.
Zimmer’s priorities are representing all citizens, maintaining fiscal responsibility and stability for the city of Kirkwood, supporting excellent city services and keeping the council honest, efficient and transparent.
“It is such an honor to be a part of the Kirkwood City Council, and I’d like to continue to serve the people of Kirkwood,” he said.
Paul Ward
Paul Ward, 310 New York Street, formerly served on the Kirkwood Council from 2000 to 2004, from 2008 to 2010, and again from 2014 to 2018. He has lived in Kirkwood for 59 years and works as a carpenter and installer. He is the younger brother of Wallace Ward.
A graduate of Kirkwood High School, Paul Ward claims over 37 years of local and regional community service. He has served as a board member for the St. Louis Mayor Harmon Association, United Cerebral Palsy Heartland, SSM St. Clair Health Center Advisory and the Missouri Municipal League. He also boasts service on the Ferguson Commission Municipal Courts Subcommittee, the Kirkwood Human Rights Commission, the Kirkwood TIF Commission, the Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission, the Kirkwood School District Strategic Planning Committee and the 100 Black Men Metropolitan St. Louis.
If elected, Ward plans to develop a plan for housing multi-family, continue to work on economic stability and growth through budgetary oversight, and advance a program to modernize infrastructure in Kirkwood including water, bridges and roads.
“Observing the present Kirkwood council, I believe I can contribute to Kirkwood in these complicated if not anxious times,” he said.
Nancy Luetzow
Nancy Luetzow, 1208 DuBois Court, is a former member of the Kirkwood City Council, having served from 2012 to 2020, serving as deputy mayor for the last two of those years. She has been on the Kirkwood Landmarks Commission since last year and formerly served on the Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission from 2009 to 2012. She was twice a trustee for the Craig Woods Subdivision Homeowners Association and has previously served in the roles of board member and secretary for the Missouri University Extension of the St. Louis County Council.
Luetzow, who has lived in Kirkwood for 30 years, is retired. She is a member and former co-chair of 50 Trees and a board member of the Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation.
“As a former council member and deputy mayor, I believe the institutional knowledge, experience and leadership skills gained during my past service on council remain a current and valuable asset to the Kirkwood community,” said Luetzow. “I still have much to offer the citizens in terms of time and willingness to delve into the many complicated matters involved in running a full-service municipality of nearly 30,000 residents.”
Luetzow said she looks forward to helping shepherd the realization of three major projects she helped initiate during her time on the council — the Historic Kirkwood Train Station renovation, the Kirkwood Community Center “refreshment” project and implementation of the Bike/Walk Master Plan. Her main platforms include the prudent investment of tax dollars, public safety and infrastructure, protecting neighborhoods and historic buildings, supporting local businesses and supporting citizen involvement in city matters.
“Local government is where the rubber meets the road, where citizens are closest to their elected leaders and important day-to-day issues. I have come to know the rewards and effectiveness of being a voice for Kirkwood citizens, business owners, and for our community,” Luetzow said. “The wide experience gained while on the council will help inform sound decision making on important questions that the council will face the next four years. I would appreciate voters giving me the opportunity and privilege of serving another term.”
A virtual candidate forum will be held on Tuesday, March 29, at 6 p.m. Visit https://tinyurl.com/yc33vkt6 for more information and to submit questions.