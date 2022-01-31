For those having trouble reaching people by phone — or perhaps those who have been receiving fewer calls lately — it’s likely because callers in the St. Louis area must now dial a few extra digits for their calls to go through.
Ten-digit dialing is now required in the St. Louis area for those with the 314 area code. Everyone within the area must now dial the three-digit area code plus the seven-digit phone number for local calls to go through. Any calls within the area using only seven digits will not go through.
The change to 10-digit calling is necessary to accommodate the national “988” National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which takes effect July 2022. There are 37 states required to enact 10-digit dialing for select area codes for the change.
Last July, the Federal Communications Commission approved “988” as the three-digit number Americans can call to connect with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors. It works similar to dialing 911.
Because several existing numbers in many area codes across the country begin with “988,” it could be mistakenly dialed by someone trying to enter a seven-digit number. To prevent that, the FCC is requiring area codes to be entered in places where these “988” phone numbers exist.