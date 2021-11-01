The 30th annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival will be held Nov. 4 to 21 this year. The centerpiece event is a screening of “American Underdog,” which opens in theaters Dec. 25. Kurt and Brenda Warner, who served as executive producers on the film, will attend and participate in a post-screening Q&A.
“American Underdog” tells the inspirational true story of Kurt Warner (played by Zachary Levi), who went from a stock boy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback.
The screening will be held at 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at the Tivoli Theatre, 6350 Delmar Blvd. Tickets are $50 available through the Cinema St. Louis website.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s festival is a hybrid event, with a significant number of virtual screenings available, in addition to in-person screenings at The Tivoli. Visit www.cinemastlouis.org/sliff/festival-home for more information.
To protect the safety and health of patrons, the St. Louis International Film Festival will require masks and proof of vaccination at “American Underdog” and all in-person screenings. No concessions will be available. Full details on COVID-19 safety measures are on the Cinema St. Louis website.