Help the Historic Sappington House raise funds for its major preservation project — relocating the 1816 Joseph Sappington Log House to Sappington Park.
On Sept. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m., enjoy crooning soul and pop sounds with a Motown concert.
Sept. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m., five-member band Rock Opera replicates the greatest rock hits with intricate vocal harmonies.
Oct. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m., rock out to seven-piece rock band Fix Newton.
Tickets are $20 at the gate for adults, free for children under 12. All events also include mystery gift cards boxes and 50/50 chances on sale.
Bring lawn chairs, food and drink. No glass containers. Parking is available across the street at Crestwood Elementary School and south of the pond in the overflow lot off Reco Avenue.
Don’t miss spooky fun with Spirits of Sappington House on Oct. 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Listen to the spirits talk about their lives 200 years ago. Enjoy tours of Father Dickson Cemetery by lantern light, s’mores and cider. Cost is $8 for adults, and $1 for children under 12 at the door.
For more information, visit historicsappingtonhouse.org or call 314-822-8171.