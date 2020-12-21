2020 ... don’t let the door hit your backside on the way out.
Everyone on this planet has stories of 2020 and how they’ve been affected by the pandemic. One thing I’ve learned this past year is that no matter how bad things get, no matter how sad one might feel, there always seems to be room for a little more bad news.
I could say my highs and lows this year remind me of a yo-yo. In reality it’s been more like an entire troupe of yo-yo entertainers on stage at the same time. So many that you don’t know where to look with so much going on. They don’t even wear matching uniforms.
It also seems to be the year that all of our warranties were set to expire. House badly needed painting. Driveway is close to becoming chat. Washer and dryer both need special touches to make them work. Our stored-in-the-basement ice trays have made their way back up into the freezer. Electric? It’s working in most parts of the house. I could go on, but luckily it got to the point one could only laugh and ask, “What’s next?”
The bright side of it all is this year is indeed ending and there is hope on the horizon. First, we have the vaccines. Only time will tell how well they will work, but I’m definitely grabbing onto the hope they bring.
I also hope that, thanks to the pandemic, there is a newfound appreciation for life. Real life — not the digital kind. As a life-long video gamer, I’m very familiar with that empty feeling one gets when completing a video game. The feeling is nothing like how people feel when they actually accomplish something in the real world. The real world is hard. It takes work, and when you finish something or solve something you get a feeling that makes your day and sticks with you. It’s an achievement and feeling that has yet to be duplicated digitally. Anyone can do easy. It’s nothing special.
The bright spots of 2020 are my family and the Webster-Kirkwood Times newspaper. The outpouring of support from the community and local businesses has been mind-boggling. It truly warms my heart that our communities really “get it.” You’re ahead of the game, so thank you for that.
Local newspapers around the country have been going out of business for years. The internet, with it’s own special little brand of “news,” seems to have reached a high-water mark in disinformation and divisiveness.
Politicians on both sides of the aisle have taken notice. There is much chatter on what can be done to help save local newspapers. They know the importance of a well-informed community. Only time will tell what they come up with and how effective it is.
The other bright spot has been my family. The circumstances of being home with them for months may have been painful, but the time spent with them was not. Please thank my wife when you see her. She has helped me through so many things — I don’t know where I’d be without her.
The employees here at the Times are also part of my family. They have been working tirelessly with the skeleton crew we’re running on. My appreciation for them also tops the list, which is what played the largest part in deciding not to print an issue on Jan. 1.
Being able to spend time with your family, especially over the holidays, is something that should always be cherished. You never know how long it will last. That’s why we’re going old-school and giving them the time off.
You can rest assured we’ll be coming back supercharged and ready to roll with our first issue of the year on Jan. 8, 2021!
Cheers!